Lancashire’s three top tier authorities have reconfirmed their commitment to the county’s devolution deal despite it’s furture looking uncertain.

Following Rishi Sunak calling a General Election on July 4, the Government has stated that devolution will now be a matter for the new administration.

This means Lancashire’s long-awaited devolution deal, which was inching closer, could be off the cards especially after longstanding divisions over the subject have risen again.

The original deal was struck by the area’s three top-tier local authorities - Lancashire County Council, Blackpool Council and Blackburn with Darwen Council - if confirmed, will see Lancashire handed a range of powers that it does not currently have at its disposal.

The signing of Lancashire's devolution deal in November - but has the election turned the smiles to uncertainty? [From left] Blackburn with Darwen Council leader Phil Riley, Lancashire County Council leader Phillippa Williamson, Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young and Blackpool Council leader Lynn Williams (image: Martin Bostock Photography)

What are do the three top tier authorities say after the General Election announcement?

Cllr Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, Councillor Phil Riley, leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council and Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council said: “We remain committed to securing a devolution deal for Lancashire.

"We are convinced this is a good deal for Lancashire and one that builds the foundation for additional deals in the future.

“We believe the transfer of powers from central government to Lancashire is in the best interests of residents and businesses.

"We strongly believe the voice of businesses in Lancashire is crucial in making sure our devolution deal focuses on the right issues.

“As Leaders we are committing to establishing a new board of Lancashire business leaders, representing the wider range of sectors and places across the county.

“One of their first tasks will be to help set Lancashire's economic strategy, ensuring investment in infrastructure, skills and business support is targeted in a way that supports our wider ambitions.”

“The timing of a General Election means we will not be able to finalise our deal as soon as we would have wished.

“However, we will continue to work together and be ready to conclude this with the new Government when it is formed in July as we believe this remains a great opportunity for our county."

Will Lancashire's devolution deal look the same after the general election?

WHAT IS DEVOLUTION?

Devolution is the transfer of powers and responsibilities, historically held by central government, to local areas - giving the people and politicians in those places more control over the decisions that affect them.

Deals of different types have been done between the government and various parts of England - including Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region - over the past decade.

In 2022, the government introduced a new framework for devolution, with three ‘levels’ of agreement available depending on the governance arrangements that an area was willing to put in place to oversee its new powers.

The deeper the deal, the stronger the oversight demanded - ranging from the formation of a joint committee of councils in the devolution area for level 1, to a combined county authority at level 2 and an elected mayor and full combined authority for level 3.

Getting Lancashire's 15 councils onto the same page over devolution has proved an elusive aim for much of the last eight years

WHAT TYPE OF DEAL HAS LANCASHIRE BEEN OFFERED?

Lancashire has negotiated a level 2 deal with the government. Its seven-year search for an agreement has often been thwarted by local rows over the elected mayor that would be required for what is now the most extensive level 3 arrangement.

WHAT WILL LANCASHIRE GET AS PART OF ITS DEAL?

The proposed deal includes:

***Control over the adult education budget for the county and new powers to better shape local skills provision to ensure that it meets the needs of the local economy.

***Up to £20 million capital funding to support “innovation-led growth”, including by maximising the benefits of the forthcoming arrival of the National Cyber Force headquarters in Samlesbury and the push towards a net-zero carbon economy.

***Compulsory purchase powers to acquire land that will be used to help drive the regeneration of the area and build more affordable homes.

***New powers to improve and better integrate local transport - including the ability to introduce bus franchising, subject to separate approval from the government. The new combined county authority would also have responsibility for an area-wide local transport plan.