Tyson Fury pays tribute to 'legend' fellow boxer Ricky Hatton

Jessica Lees
By Jessica Lees

Reporter

Published 14th Sep 2025, 13:52 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2025, 13:54 BST
Boxer Tyson Fury has took to Instagram for a dedicated post to Ricky Hatton who sadly died today.

On Instagram, Tyson Fury said: “Rip to the legend @rickyhatton may he rip 🙏There will only ever be 1 Ricky hatton🎶. can't believe this so young.❤️💙”

Tyson Fury and Ricky Hatton in 2018placeholder image
Tyson Fury and Ricky Hatton in 2018 | Getty Images

The two boxers were believed to be good friends. In 2020, Ricky Hatton revealed how Tyson Fury called him just to check in.

He told IFL TV: "I put a thing on my Instagram, 'Not having my best day, but we've gotta get on with it'.

"Do you know who phoned me? Tyson Fury... within ten minutes. He said, 'Hiya Rick, what's up with you? You alright?'

"That's the man, Tyson, just to make sure I was alright."

Greater Manchester Police were called to Ricky Hatton’s home in Hyde at 6:45AM this morning. Police have said that there are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

