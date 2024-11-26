Two people had to be rescued from being trapped in their cars in flood water over the weekend as Storm Bert gripped hold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday at around 3.30pm one fire engine from Burnley, along with the Hagglund from Rawtenstall, attended an incident on Market Street, Bacup.

Firefighters used the Hagglund to rescue two people who were in a car that was stranded from flood water.

Thankfully, they were both brought to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two people had to be rescued from being trapped in their cars in flood water over the weekend as Storm Bert gripped hold. | Getty

The storm brought snow, gales and severe flood alerts to many parts of Lancashire over the weekend.

Sadly, an elderly man from died after his car entered the water near Colne during Storm Bert.

Read More Flood alerts remain in place in Lancashire as Storm Bert continues to batter UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police received a report of a car entering a body of water in Cockhill Lane in Foulridge at around 4.15pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and the man, in his 80s, was recovered from the water.

He was sadly later pronounced dead at hospital.

A woman in her 80s was also taken to hospital but officers said her condition is not life-threatening.