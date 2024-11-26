Two people rescued from being stranded in their cars in flood water in Bacup after Storm Bert

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 11:33 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 11:42 BST

Two people had to be rescued from being trapped in their cars in flood water over the weekend as Storm Bert gripped hold.

On Saturday at around 3.30pm one fire engine from Burnley, along with the Hagglund from Rawtenstall, attended an incident on Market Street, Bacup.

Firefighters used the Hagglund to rescue two people who were in a car that was stranded from flood water.

Thankfully, they were both brought to safety.

Two people had to be rescued from being trapped in their cars in flood water over the weekend as Storm Bert gripped hold.
Two people had to be rescued from being trapped in their cars in flood water over the weekend as Storm Bert gripped hold. | Getty

The storm brought snow, gales and severe flood alerts to many parts of Lancashire over the weekend.

Sadly, an elderly man from died after his car entered the water near Colne during Storm Bert.

Police received a report of a car entering a body of water in Cockhill Lane in Foulridge at around 4.15pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and the man, in his 80s, was recovered from the water.

He was sadly later pronounced dead at hospital.

A woman in her 80s was also taken to hospital but officers said her condition is not life-threatening.

