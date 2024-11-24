Several flood alerts remain in place in Lancashire as Storm Bert continues to sweep across the UK.

The second named storm of the season battered the country on Saturday, bringing snow, heavy rain and flooding.

More than 300 homes in Lancashire were hit by power cuts as high winds and rain swept across the county.

While the yellow weather warning for snow and rain has ended, several flood alerts remained in place across the region on Sunday.

Here is a full list of flood alerts that remained in place:

Lower River Ribble and Darwen

Flood alert area: River Ribble from Samlesbury and the River Darwen from Darwen including Blackburn, Preston, Walton-Le-Dale, Pleasington and Higher Walton.

Lower River Lune and Conder

Flood alert area: River Lune, Conder and Keer and other watercourses from Kirkby Lonsdale to Galgate including Gressingham, Carnforth, Hornby, Wray, Bentham and Lancaster.

Upper River Ribble, Hodder

Flood alert area: Rivers Ribble, Hodder and other watercourses, from Settle to Samlesbury including Clitheroe, Gisburn, Sawley, Waddington and Ribchester.

Earby Beck Catchment

Flood alert area: Earby Beck and New Cut from Kelbrook to Broughton.

Upper River Calder catchment

Flood alert area: River Calder and its tributaries from Todmorden to Brighouse.

Upper River Irwell catchment with Oldham, Bolton, Rochdale, Haslingden, Ramsbottom and Rawtenstall

Flood alert area: Upper Irwell catchment includes the Rivers Beal, Roch and Croal, Limey Water and their tributaries. Other locations which may be affected are around Farnworth, Whitefield, Little Lever, Radcliffe, Bury, Heywood, Whitworth and Bacup.