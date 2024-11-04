Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men wanted in connection with recent bike thefts in St Annes.

The thefts occurred in and around Ashton Gardens at around 1pm on October 22.

Officers subsequently released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Officers want to speak to these two men following recent bike thefts in the St Annes area | Lancashire Police

Anyone with information that may help police should call 101, quoting log number 589 of October 22.

Increase in bike thefts in St Annes

Last month, Fylde Police urged residents to take extra precautions following a spate of bike thefts.

Sgt Paul Glennon-Hill said: “We’ve seen incidents recently of bikes being tampered with and unfortunately stolen – both push bikes and motorbikes.

“We understand that bikes, both for recreational and commuting purposes, can be an important part of people’s lives.

“We ask that people take extra precaution to protect their property, as they would with other high-value items.

"We are following a number of lines of enquiry to try and identify those responsible."

Officers advised those with either a push bike or motorbike to:

Always lock your bike.

Use a strong D-lock or U-lock and secure your bike to a sturdy object.

Avoid flimsy chains that can be easily snipped.

Choose well-lit, busy areas to park your bike.

Document your bike’s serial number, make and model.

Register your frame number on a national bike registration database.

Take a clear colour photograph of your bike and make a written record of its description, including any unique features.

At home, keep your bike in a secure garage or shed and keep the door locked.

Lock up removable parts (e.g. wheels) and take light fittings with you.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.