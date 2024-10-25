Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents were urged to take extra precautions following a spate of bike thefts in the St Annes area.

Fylde Police issued guidance to residents after receiving multiple reports in the Ashton Gardens area.

Sgt Paul Glennon-Hill said: “We’ve seen incidents recently of bikes being tampered with and unfortunately stolen – both push bikes and motorbikes.

“We understand that bikes, both for recreational and commuting purposes, can be an important part of people’s lives.

“We ask that people take extra precaution to protect their property, as they would with other high-value items.

"We are following a number of lines of enquiry to try and identify those responsible."

Officers advised those with either a push bike or motorbike to:

Always lock your bike.

Use a strong D-lock or U-lock and secure your bike to a sturdy object.

Avoid flimsy chains that can be easily snipped.

Choose well-lit, busy areas to park your bike.

Document your bike’s serial number, make and model.

Register your frame number on a national bike registration database.

Take a clear colour photograph of your bike and make a written record of its description, including any unique features.

At home, keep your bike in a secure garage or shed and keep the door locked.

Lock up removable parts (e.g. wheels) and take light fittings with you.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.