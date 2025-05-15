Two Parkdean Resorts holiday parks in Lancashire are celebrating winning Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Todber Valley and Ocean Edge Holiday Parks each won the prestigious awards, which recognise the top 10 per cent of businesses that consistently earn positive reviews and honour select accommodations, attractions and restaurants which demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

Todber Valley Holiday Park has won the award for the fifth consecutive year. | Tripadvisor

Todber Valley Holiday Park has won the award for the fifth consecutive year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2025 marks a record performance for Parkdean Resorts in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards – with a total of 32 of its holiday parks and hotels receiving awards from the world’s largest travel guidance platform.

Ocean Edge Holiday Park also won the prestigious Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2025. | Tripadvisor

Steve Richards, CEO at Parkdean Resorts, said: “Winning the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award is a testament to the hard work our teams put in every day, allowing our guests to make amazing memories with their families and loved ones.

“We’re extremely proud of our parks and always strive to improve the overall guest experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The feedback we receive from our visitors is very important to us and we’re delighted to see such a high proportion of our parks win this prestigious award.”

Parkdean Resorts employs over 8,000 people across the UK and welcomes more than three million holidaymakers to its parks every year.

Its commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for its holidaymakers has earned the company British Travel Awards every year for the past twelve years, including Best Company for UK Family Holidays, Best Company for UK Parks and Lodges Holidays, and Best Company for UK Short Breaks.