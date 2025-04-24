Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrated chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen is to return to Northcote.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Masterchef star left Langho’s Michelin-starred restaurant in March with no explanation given. But today, hours after it was announced that the venue has changed hands, it’s also been announced that Lisa will return as Chef Patron-Director.

Northcote, which was recently named by Tripadvisor as the third best restaurant in the world, has been sold by The Stafford Collection to Silkstone Finance — the investment vehicle of Alf and Clare Ellis. The husband-and-wife team, who also run the successful Pontefract-based kitchen manufacturer Ultima, say they are proud to take the reins of the iconic Lancashire property having first experienced the property as guests of the annual renowned culinary festival, Obsession, over 10 years ago.

New vision

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ellis family, known for their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, bring a fresh perspective to Northcote, with plans to expand its legacy and create an unparalleled destination. Their vision includes a complete refurbishment of the existing spaces, in addition to a new fine dining restaurant led by Lisa Goodwin-Allen, all set within an expansive, beautifully designed space that overlooks the breathtaking Ribble Valley.

Alf and Clare Ellis, new owners of Northcote | submit

As part of this development, the existing restaurant space at Northcote will be transformed into a more relaxed brasserie, combining the finest hospitality with a more accessible menu for both local guests and residents, while still providing the high level of service and quality Northcote is known for.

“Our vision is to build on Northcote’s outstanding reputation, taking everything to the next level by introducing innovative and memorable experiences,” said Alf and Clare Ellis. “We are committed to enhancing the offering, with plans to launch a dedicated wellness space, allowing guests to unwind in the most luxurious setting and we will be expanding the event facilities to create versatile spaces catering to a variety of occasions.

“The goal is to transform Northcote into a true destination where visitors can indulge in world-class fine dining and unparalleled service. We want the property to be synonymous with excellence - at the very forefront of hospitality, setting new standards for what a country house hotel can be. Ultimately, we see Northcote as one of the very best and most revered country house hotels in the UK. Northcote is known not just for its remarkable history and reputation, but for continually evolving to offer a unique and unforgettable experience to every guest.”

Craig Bancroft and Lisa Goodwin-Allen | submit

Lisa Goodwin-Allen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa said she was inspired by Alf and Clare’s vision and their shared passion for Northcote’s future. She said: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be returning to Northcote with Alf and Clare as owners. Northcote is a place that means so much to me and I’m over the moon to be part of the next chapter. I’ve got to know Alf and Clare well over the years and together, with the incredible team in the kitchen, front and back of house, we’ll continue to push the boundaries, offering guests an unforgettable experience and proper northern hospitality.”

Craig Bancroft, managing director of Northcote, also stays on board. He said: “We are overjoyed to have Alf and Clare Ellis as the new independent owners of Northcote. Their passion, dedication to excellence and vision for the future will be key in realising Northcote’s true potential.

“I’m particularly pleased to welcome Lisa back as chef patron-director. Having worked very closely with her for 23 years, I know our guests are going to be delighted that she’s back spearheading the next chapter. Her return will bring the energy and creativity that Northcote needs to keep it at forefront of the very best of fine dining in the UK. Along with our fantastic senior management team, and the rest of the Northcote family, we are committed to ensuring Northcote continues to be an oasis of food and wine excellence with genuine and outstanding hospitality.”

The Ellis family’s ambitious long-term vision for Northcote goes beyond simply refurbishing the existing spaces and adding a new restaurant and brasserie. They plan to enhance the hotel’s offerings, ensuring that Northcote remains at the forefront of luxury hospitality.