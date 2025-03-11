After 23 years, Michelin-starred chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen jas announced she is leaving Northcote.

Lancaster-born Lisa joined Northcote at just 23 years old, and her passion, creativity, and unwavering commitment to excellence quickly elevated her to Executive Chef and one of the most respected figures in British gastronomy.

Her tenure has been defined by a deep respect for British ingredients, pioneering seasonal menus that showcase the best of local produce. Northcote has retained its Michelin star for an astounding 29 years, and bosses say this is a testament to her skill, vision, and the exceptional standards she has upheld.

Reflecting on her time at Northcote, Lisa Goodwin-Allen said: "I am incredibly proud of everything we have accomplished at Northcote and, more recently, across The Stafford Collection. The journey has been nothing short of amazing, and it has been an honour to lead such an exceptional team. I am so thankful for the opportunity Craig Bancroft and all the team at Northcote have given me. I am leaving Northcote with the happiest of memories, after more than two decades it will always have a very special place in my heart!

“I am excited to see what happens next and exploring all new opportunities, whatever they may be. While this is a bittersweet moment, I wish the team continued success in the years ahead."

Her next appointment has not been made public.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen is stepping away from Northcote after more than 20 years | Northcote

Beyond her success in the kitchen, Lisa has made a lasting impact on the culinary world. Her accolades include winning BBC’s Great British Menu, being named Chef of the Year at The Cateys, and leading Northcote’s prestigious annual Obsession festival, which brings together the world’s most renowned chefs. She has also been a dedicated mentor, shaping the next generation of culinary talent and inspiring countless chefs with her dedication and innovation.

Craig Bancroft, managing director, Northcote, said: "Lisa’s leadership in the kitchen, dedication to showcasing the finest British ingredients, and ability to inspire those around her have made a lasting impact—not just on Northcote, but on the industry as a whole. It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside her, and we are incredibly grateful for everything she has given. Lisa will always be a part of the Northcote family, and we wish her nothing but success in the future."

John McLean, managing director of The Stafford Collection, added: "Lisa has been the beating heart of Northcote’s kitchen, setting new standards for British cuisine and making an extraordinary impact on the industry. Her legacy is one of excellence, creativity, and mentorship, and we are immensely grateful for all she has given. While we will miss her dearly, we celebrate everything she has achieved and know she will continue to shine in her next chapter."