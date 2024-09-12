Lancashire Police arrest two Blackpool men aged 18 and 21 for drug offences
Yesterday, Blackpool’s Task Force team, accompanied by officers from Greater Manchester Police, executed a warrant on Dickson Road, Blackpool.
Inside the address, a quantity of substances believed to be class A and class B drugs were found and seized.
Two men, 21 and 18, from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. They have been released on bail whilst investigations continue.
Sergeant Danny Morris, from Blackpool’s Task Force Team, said: “This warrant is a clear message that we are targeting organised crime groups in your community.
“We have been working with our Intel department and Greater Manchester Police to target offenders, which has resulted in these arrests and dangerous drugs being taken off the street.
“Community intelligence is key, and has been pivotal for this warrant.
“Your information can really help. It might not seem important, but the smallest piece of information could make a big difference. If you see anything suspicious, please tell us and help to keep Lancashire safe.
“If you have any suspicions at all you can contact police on 101 or if see a crime in progress or you are worried someone is in danger, call 999.”
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.