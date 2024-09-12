Two men have been arrested for drug offences following a warrant in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Yesterday, Blackpool’s Task Force team, accompanied by officers from Greater Manchester Police, executed a warrant on Dickson Road, Blackpool.

Inside the address, a quantity of substances believed to be class A and class B drugs were found and seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men, 21 and 18, from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. They have been released on bail whilst investigations continue.

Lancashire Police have arrested two men for drug offences following a warrant in Blackpool. | JTana - stock.adobe.com

Sergeant Danny Morris, from Blackpool’s Task Force Team, said: “This warrant is a clear message that we are targeting organised crime groups in your community.

“We have been working with our Intel department and Greater Manchester Police to target offenders, which has resulted in these arrests and dangerous drugs being taken off the street.

“Community intelligence is key, and has been pivotal for this warrant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your information can really help. It might not seem important, but the smallest piece of information could make a big difference. If you see anything suspicious, please tell us and help to keep Lancashire safe.

“If you have any suspicions at all you can contact police on 101 or if see a crime in progress or you are worried someone is in danger, call 999.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.