A 26-year-old man from Lancashire has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted near a Morrisons store.
Blackpool Police have taken to social media this morning to explain why there has been some police activity over the last couple of days near the Morrisons shop on Preston Old Road in Freckleton.

In a statement, the force said: “We were called at shortly before 10pm on Monday (September 9th) following a report a woman had been sexually assaulted near to the shop.

“The woman said she had been approached by a man who had then attacked her and sexually assaulted her.

“Following a number of enquiries, we arrested a man, and he has now been charged.

“Jordan Owens, 26, of Preston Old Road, was due to appear before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday, September 12the) charged with sexual assault, assault, non-fatal strangulation and theft.

“The victim is being supported by officers.”

