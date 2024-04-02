Across the town, ten planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the expansion of a school, the opening of a new shop with an ATM machine and the demolition of an existing shop among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

1 . Blackpool planning applications All the Blackpool planning applications validated between March 25 and March 31

2 . St Marys RC High School, St Walburgas Road, Blackpool FY3 7EQ Application validated on Mar 25 for erection of 2 single storey extensions to rear to form 2 additional classrooms and an access ramp.

3 . 3 Moorland Court, Blackpool FY4 4ZE Application validated on Mar 25 for external alterations to ground floor front elevation and use of garage as altered as ancillary living space. Removal of front landscaping and creation of extended hardstanding to form 3rd parking space.

4 . 187 School Road, Blackpool FY4 5EL Application validated on Mar 25 for povision of dropped kerb to allow vehicle access to frontage, erection of front gates and provision of off street parking for 1 vehicle with additional planting to boundaries.

5 . 110 St Annes Road, Blackpool FY4 2BA Application validated on Mar 25 for erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing store.