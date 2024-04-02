Across the town, ten planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include the expansion of a school, the opening of a new shop with an ATM machine and the demolition of an existing shop among other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Blackpool planning applications
2. St Marys RC High School, St Walburgas Road, Blackpool FY3 7EQ
Application validated on Mar 25 for erection of 2 single storey extensions to rear to form 2 additional classrooms and an access ramp.
3. 3 Moorland Court, Blackpool FY4 4ZE
Application validated on Mar 25 for external alterations to ground floor front elevation and use of garage as altered as ancillary living space. Removal of front landscaping and creation of extended hardstanding to form 3rd parking space.
4. 187 School Road, Blackpool FY4 5EL
Application validated on Mar 25 for povision of dropped kerb to allow vehicle access to frontage, erection of front gates and provision of off street parking for 1 vehicle with additional planting to boundaries.
5. 110 St Annes Road, Blackpool FY4 2BA
Application validated on Mar 25 for erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing store.
6. 38-40 Anchorsholme Lane East, Blackpool FY5 3QL
Application validated on Mar 26 to display 3 internally illuminated fascia signs and 1 internally illuminated projecting sign at first floor level