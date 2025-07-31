Lifeboat volunteer Phil Denham, honoured for more than 50 years of service to Blackpool RNLI, was remembered with heartfelt tributes across the town.

Blackpool paid tribute on Thursday to one of its most dedicated lifesaving volunteers, Phil Denham, whose lifetime of service to the RNLI and beach safety was honoured with a fitting farewell.

Phil, who died on July 1, volunteered with Blackpool RNLI for more than 50 years, holding a wide range of roles and earning the respect of generations of lifeboat crew, beach patrol teams and the wider community.

He was recognised for his exceptional bravery in 1988 when he was awarded the RNLI Bronze Medal for Gallantry – one of just six such medals ever given to Blackpool RNLI volunteers in the station’s 161-year history.

Phil was also one of the founding members of Blackpool Council’s Beach Patrol and spent decades ensuring the safety of residents and visitors on the town’s beaches and in the sea.

He retired while serving as one of the station’s volunteer Launch Authorities – a key role responsible for deciding when the lifeboats could launch in response to emergencies.

At 10.45am, Phil’s funeral cortege paused outside Blackpool RNLI Lifeboat Station where colleagues, friends and fellow volunteers gathered to pay their respects.

The service then continued with a Requiem Mass at St Cuthbert’s Catholic Church on Lytham Road at 11.30am, followed by cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium at 1.15pm.

As a final tribute, Blackpool Tower was lit up in the red and blue colours of the RNLI with a yellow heart at its centre - a symbol of gratitude for Phil’s decades of dedication to the sea and the town he served.

In a joint statement, Blackpool RNLI and Blackpool Council Beach Patrol described Phil as a “fantastic volunteer”.

“Whilst this will also be a sad moment for his family and friends, it also reflects Phil's lifetime of service to the sea and the respect with which he was held,” the statement said.

“Rest in Peace Phil. Fair winds and following seas.”