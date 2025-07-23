Councillors' Tower tribute to Blackpool man who gave 55 years to RNLI

Blackpool Tower will be specially lit up in tribute to an RNLI volunteer who gave 55 years to the service.

Phil Denham, who died on July 1, was one of Blackpool RNLI’s most respected volunteers and was involved in some notable lifesaving missions.

In tribute to him, Brunswick ward councillors, Coun Matthew Thomas and Coun Laura Marshall, allocated ward funds towards the full £500 cost of the Blackpool Tower tribute.

Ex-RNLI man Phil Denham, who died this month, will have Blackpool Tower specially lit in his honour

The landmark will be lit up in the family’s chosen colours of red, blue and yellow on Thursday July 31, the day of Phil’s funeral.

Coun Thomas said: “Phil was a resident in Brunswick and as councillors we wanted to pay tribute to him.

“He gave more than 50 years to voluntary lifesaving service, which is something to celebrate.

“Blackpool Tower is council-owned but it is also part of a business, with costs and overheads, so we had no hesitation in paying the full amount, in tribute to Phil as well as the people he helped to save.”

Brunswick councillors Laura Marshall and Matthew Thomas | Blackpool Council

Phil joined the RNLI as a crew member on the Blackpool lifeboats in 1969 and went on to be involved in numerous missions.

In 1988, Phil’s bravery earned him the RNLI Bronze Medal for Gallantry, one of only six awarded to Blackpool RNLI volunteers in the station’s 160-year history.

Blackpool Tower is to be specially lit up in tribute to a notable RNLI volunteer

On January 6, 1988, during gale-force winds and horrendous sea conditions, Phil was at the helm of one of two Blackpool inshore lifeboats responding to two angling vessels in distress. Both boats had capsized.

The crews rescued two individuals from the water and brought them to safety. While tragically two lives were lost, one of those rescued made a full recovery. For their courage, Phil and fellow helm Keith Horrocks were awarded Bronze Medals, and all crew members received the Thanks of the Institution on Vellum.

Phil retired from Blackpool RNLI in June 2024, upon reaching the RNLI retirement age, after an extraordinary 55 years of service in operational and safety roles. His commitment to saving lives at sea and promoting safety along the coast leaves a legacy few can match.