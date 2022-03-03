Maria Dickinson (pictured recently and an older image, which her family asked to be released), 72, from Blackpool, died on Saturday after a collision in Westmorland Avenue on Friday (February 25).

A Mercedes car had stopped in the road to let Mrs Dickinson get out. As she walked towards the back of the car she collapsed and was involved in a collision with the car.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but sadly died.

In a statement, her family said: “Farewell Maria (Zeb) Dickinson who passed away peacefully on Saturday 26th February surrounded by family.

“Born into a family of performers she carried on the family tradition when she became one of The Roly Poly dance troupe - performing up and down the country and travelling the world.

"She certainly managed to cram one hell of a life into her 72 years on this planet.

“Wife, mother, sister, nana, best friend - life will never be the same for those that have lost her.

“A heart of gold, a smile of pure joy, a kindness that extended to all she knew – that was Maria.

“Her life will live on through her little granddaughter who inherited her bold/vivacious personality and loves to dance (just like her nana).

“Funeral arrangements have not yet been discussed but will be communicated once completed. We hope to see everyone that wants to celebrate her life.

“Rest in Peace x.”