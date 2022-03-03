4x4 found engulfed in flames outside hairdressers in Squires Gate
An investigation is under way after two cars were found engulfed in flames outside a hairdressers in Squires Gate.
Fire crews said the cars were ‘fully alight’ when they arrived at the scene, at the corner of Squires Gate Lane and the Promenade, at 1.26am yesterday (Monday, March 2).
The charred wreck of one of the vehicles – a 4x4 – could be seen on the pavement awaiting recovery after crews brought the fires under control.
The fire service said an investigation is under way to establish how the cars caught fire.
A fire service spokesman said: “At 1.26am on Monday (March 2), one fire engine from St Annes attended a vehicle fire on Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool.
"The incident involved two vehicles that were alight on the roadway when the crew arrived.
"Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire. They were in attendance for an hour.”
Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.