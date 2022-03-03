Six Kiddy Road Safety Signs bearing the message act as a warning to drivers approaching the Fylde coast’s first double red line zone along Arnold Avenue between Lytham Road and First Avenue near Armfield Academy.

The aluminium plate signs signs were bought by local Waterloo ward councillor Derek Robertson.

The message is directed towards drivers who may be intending to stop within the short double red line zone outside the school.

Coun Derek Robertson with Kiddy-Sign near Armfield Academy

John Topping, community relations and estates lead for Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT) which Armfield Academy is a part of, said: “Since Armfield Academy opened its doors in August 2018 we have been working hard to ensure that all our primary and secondary youngsters and their parents and carers can use the pavements safely near the school gates at the start and finish of each school day.

"Coun Robertson and officers of Blackpool Council have been very supportive and created the Fylde coast’s first ever double red line zone between Lytham Road and First Avenue.

"Along with a raised hump zebra crossing, zig zag lines and safety barriers we are trying to ensure that everyone is safe at these busy times of the day and that cars are parked at sensible distances from the school gates.

Road safety signs outside Armfield Academy

“The metal Kiddy Signs are being well received by parents and carers at Armfield and at other FCAT schools across Blackpool, namely Westcliff, Unity and Gateway Academies.”

Double yellow lines mean no waiting at any time while double red lines mean no stopping at any time.

Coun Robertson said: “John Topping and I have worked closely together over the last four years to make a significant difference to road safety in this area of South Shore.

"I am also very pleased to have been able to have provided similar kiddy-signs for Thames Road Academy.

“I have been Waterloo ward councillor for eight years and it gives me great pleasure to see monies from the ward budget being used to assist with improvements to road safety in Blackpool.”