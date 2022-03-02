12 months of road closures announced ahead of new £300million Blackpool Central development

Developers Nikal Ltd is preparing to start work on the new £300m Blackpool Central, with road closures scheduled to allow the construction of a new 1,306 space multi-storey car park.

The car park is the first phase to create a new year-round ‘leisure destination’, freeing up land for development, ensuring there’s enough parking for local residents and visitors, and to protect businesses’ trade.

The scheme will be the largest single investment in Blackpool for over a century and is expected to create around 1,000 new jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To build the new car park, it’s necessary to close the area to all traffic for public safety, said the Council.

Road closures

The entrance to Central Car Park at Seasider’s Way where it crosses Chapel Street via the bridge, will be closed from Wednesday, March 23 until spring 2023 and diversions into the town centre will be in place.

There will be no through route for traffic during this period via Central Car Park and Chapel Street.

Developers Nikal Ltd are preparing to start work on the £300m Blackpool Central from Wednesday, March 23 to spring 2023. To build the new car park, Blackpool Council said it’s necessary to close the area to all traffic to ensure public safety. Pic: Blackpool Council/Nikal Ltd

The Council says diversions will be clearly signposted via routes at Parkinson Way/Waterloo Road and Bloomfield Road.

Pedestrian routes will also be clearly marked to the town centre and attractions.

Further road closures are also planned for the Conservative Party Conference at the newly-opened Winter Gardens Conference & Exhibition Centre, between Tuesday, March 15, and Saturday, March 19.

You can find full details of these road closures and extra parking restrictions in our report below.

Parking

During the works, 800 parking spaces will be available at Central Car Park via the main car park entrance on Central Drive.

Foxhall Village Car & Coach Park, Seasiders Way Car Park, Sandsway Coach Park and Lonsdale Car Park will all remain open as normal and visitors can still walk into town from these locations.

Coaches

The New Bonny Coach Facility will remain in use in its current location. Routes in and out of the car park will be clearly signposted, said the Council.