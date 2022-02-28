The event will see a series of key speeches and meetings held at the newly-opened Winter Gardens Conference & Exhibition Centre.

The main conference will be preceded by a dinner on the evening of Thursday 17 and a meeting attended by business leaders on the morning of Friday 18.

Blackpool Council is working in partnership with Lancashire Police and the Winter Gardens and other organisations to ensure that the appropriate security measures are in place for the event.

Blackpool's £28m Winter Gardens conference and exhibition centre

As a result, there will be some changes in effect in the town centre between Tuesday March 15, and Saturday March 19.

The following sections of road will be closed from the morning March 16 until Saturday March 19:

• Leopold Grove (closure to vehicles and pedestrians between the junction of Adelaide Street and Church Street)

• Adelaide Street (closure to vehicles between the junction of Leopold Grove and Coronation Street)

• Coronation Street (closure to vehicles and pedestrians between Victoria Street and Church Street. The junction of Coronation Street and Victoria Street will be closed, however, there will be access for pedestrians turning right from Victoria Street via a walkway outside Bella Italia)

• Church Street (closure to vehicles between the junction of Cedar Square, Birley Street and Corporation Street, outside the Grand Theatre)

• Adelphi Street and Carter Street (closure to vehicles and pedestrians)

• Alfred Street (closure to vhicles between Adelaide Street and Church Street)

There will also be extra parking restrictions onsome of the streets but Houndshill Car Park will remain open,

Coun Lynn Williams, Blackpool Council’s Leader, said: “We’re delighted that Blackpool is set to host its first major political conference in 15 years.

“This is a high-profile event which will bring increased footfall to the town centre, so naturally there will be a detailed security operation in place.

“Whilst we always try to minimise disruption wherever possible, we take the safety of residents and visitors extremely seriously, and with the help of the police and wider partners, we are taking steps to ensure the event goes ahead with all the proper precautions in place.