Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Ansdell

Albany Road was closed after two vehicles collided near Lytham St Annes High School at around 5.35pm on Monday, January 17.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed today (January 18) that one woman was taken to hospital following the smash.

"I don't have many details," the spokesman added.

Albany Road was closed after two vehicles collided near Lytham St Annes High School (Credit: Google)

"It was reported to us as a two-vehicle road traffic collision at 5.09pm."

Heavy traffic was building following the smash, with bus services diverting their routes to avoid the congestion.

"Due to a road traffic collision outside Lytham St Annes High we are diverting the service 11," a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.

"Using Smithy Lane, Heyhouses Lane then back to the normal route on Blackpool road.

"Apologies for any inconvenience."