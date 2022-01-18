Fleetwood man arrested in dawn raid after suspected arson attack in Thornton

A 37-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH), criminal damage and arson endangering life.

He was arrested after police raided homes in Poulton Road and Chatsworth Avenue in Fleetwood, as well as Allen Close in Cleveleys, this morning.

Lancashire Police said the raids were in response to recent incidents including a suspected arson attack at a home in Mill Close, Thornton, in November. No one was injured in the arson attack.

The 37-year-old suspect is currently in custody.

"Earlier this morning officers searched addresses in Poulton Road and Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, as well as Allen Close in Cleveleys.

If you are concerned by criminal activity in your area, you can call police on 101. In an emergency call 999.

Anonymous information can be provided through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.