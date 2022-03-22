Woman taken to hospital after car crash on Amounderness Way in Cleveleys

A Mercedes and a Toyota Yaris collided on Amounderness Way at around 9.30am on Tuesday (March 22).

Police closed the southbound carriageway between Bourne Way and West Drive, with motorists diverted along Fleetwood Road.

Officers later confirmed a woman was taken to hospital with an "arm injury” following the crash.

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash on Amounderness Way in Cleveleys. (Credit: Google)

Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham attended the scene to help the casualty.

Amounderness Way reopened at around 11.45am.