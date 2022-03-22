Amounderness Way closed as ambulance and police attend crash in Cleveleys
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Amounderness Way in Cleveleys this morning (Tuesday, March 22).
By Matthew Calderbank
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 10:40 am
Police shut part of Amounderness Way after a two-car crash near the traffic lights at West Drive at around 9.30am.
Southbound traffic is currently being diverted along Bourne Way to Fleetwood Road whilst ambulance crews work at the scene.
Lancashire Police has not provided details on casualties at this stage but the force said further details will be provided shortly.
North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.