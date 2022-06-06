Woman struck by tram on Blackpool Promenade

The woman was struck on a crossing at the tramway outside the former Miner’s Convalescent Home on the Promenade shortly before 12pm.

Police cordoned off the tracks whilst paramedics attended and she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The woman’s age is unclear at this stage, with police reporting that she is in her 50s and the ambulance service stating she is aged in her 20s.

A tram passenger who attended to the woman before the arrival of emergency services also reported that she might have been pregnant.

It was also reported that she had been walking a dog, which was also injured in the collision. It is understood the dog has been taken to a local vets for treatment.

A police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before midday to a report of a collision between a woman and a tram on Queen's Promenade in Bispham.

"Emergency services attended and the woman, in her 50s, was taken by ambulance to hospital.

The scene of the collision near Lowther Avenue tram stop in Queen's Promenade, Bispham. Pic credit: David Scott

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

Blackpool Transport said all tram services have been suspended until further notice.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service added: "We were called to the scene at 11.52am and the incident was attended by a response vehicle, an ambulance and an emergency doctor.

"A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital.”

Police have cordoned off the tramway after a pedestrian was reportedly struck near Lowther Avenue in Bispham. Pic credit: David Scott

The ambulance service said it was unable to comment on her injuries at this stage.

Blackpool Transport tweeted: “Due to an accident at Lowther Avenue all trams have been suspended until further notice.

"We're running extra buses on the service 1 which are unaffected.

"Please try and make alternative travel plans and allow extra time for your journey.