COURT NEWS: Here's a round-up of today's cases at Blackpool Magistrates

Colin Holmes, 43, of Barnfield, Great Plumpton, admitted both attacks when he appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

The court heard how in the first incident Holmes was seen kicking his victim as the cowered in a curled up position on the ground.

In the second attack he punched her head and threw coins at her.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He was also in breach of a suspended sentence imposed for a knife incident outside Blackpool's town centre McDonalds .

His lawyer Brett Chappell told the judge: “The relationship between my client and the woman is a toxic one driven by alcohol.

"He accepts it must end.”

Jailing unemployed Holmes the judge said: “You have totally failed to stay out of trouble since you were given a suspended sentence."

A man has been fined for throwing a bin at a car.

Daniel Hague, 39, caused £200 damage to the Honda.

Hague, of London Road, Blackpool, admitted criminal damage.

He was fined £129 and ordered to pay. £319 in compensation and costs.

A Blackpool man has denied assault.

Carl Rimmer, 51, of Normoss Road, pleaded Not guilty to assaulting a woman causing actual bodily harm.

Bathroom fitter Rimmer was bailed until his trial at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

A Scottish holiday maker was 10 out 10 drunk when he hit out at two people in Blackpool.

Christopher Crookston, 32, admitted two assaults.

Crookston of Queens Drive, Hamilton, hit a woman with a back handed slap.

He then punched her male companion knocking him over a hotel garden wall.

Crookston was given 60 hours unpaid work .

He must pay each victim £80 compensation.

He also admitted a bail act offence.

