However, Blackpool Magistrates were told that the knife had not been used during the fast food outlet incident.

In fact Colin Holmes, 43, of Meadow View, Great Plumpton, had found the kitchen knife on the pavement after leaving McDonalds on Bank Hey Street.

“This was after the incident in McDonalds no patrons or the public were at risk, ”said his lawyer Brett Chappell.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He said police had been called to the area after Holmes had been in McDonalds and had a verbal altercation with a man who had previously assaulted him. His client had admitted having the knife in public

Sentencing Holmes to 16 weeks jail suspended for a year, Bench chair Christopher Hurst told Holmes: “Having a knife in public is a serious offence in this day and age.”