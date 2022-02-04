Woman injured and roads closed after driver hits parked car in Blackpool

The crash happened in Collingwood Avenue, off Caunce Street, at around 1.40pm when the driver struck a Micra parked on the street.

The force of the collision shunted the Micra into a nearby lamppost, causing damage to both vehicles.

Police closed the road between Hollywood Avenue and Moorfield Avenue whilst the woman was treated by ambulance crews at the scene.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

