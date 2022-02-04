Police "increasingly worried" about missing Blackpool girl Bella Bell who was last seen at McDonald's

Police say they are growing increasingly worried about Bella Bell, 14, who went missing from home at 4pm yesterday.

She was later seen at Claremont Park in North Shore and the last sighting of her was at McDonald's in Rigby Road at 7.30pm.

She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Bella, 14, is described as five feet tall, with a big build and light brown long hair. She was last seen in Rigby Road McDonald's wearing a black jacket with fur hood, light blue full zip tracksuit top, black trousers and black trainers

Police said Bella is "around five feet tall, with a big build and light brown long hair" and added that she might come across as younger than her 14 years.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, a light blue full zip tracksuit top, black trousers and black trainers.

Pc James Martin, of West Police, said: "We are growing increasingly concerned about Bella and I would appeal to anyone who sees her or knows where she is to get in touch."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 1040 of February 3. For immediate sightings please call 999.