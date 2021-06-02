Woman in her 60s suffers 'serious head injury' after car crash on Lytham roundabout

The crash involved a Volvo V70 and a Peugeot 405 at the mini roundabout near the Windmill in East Beach, at the junction with Station Road, at around 10.35am yesterday (June 1).

Fire crews, ambulances, police and the air ambulance responded with the helicopter seen landing on Lytham Green.

The driver of the Peugeot - a woman in her 60s - suffered a serious head injury, as well as a suspected broken rib and a suspected broken pelvis.

Sgt Helen Parkinson, Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations, said: "This collision has left a woman with quite serious injuries.

"We are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened and would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our investigation to contact police."

Fire crews from Lytham, St Annes and South Shore used cutting equipment to free the injured woman from the Peugeot.

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0455 of June 1, 2021.

