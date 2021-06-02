Public urged to call 999 if they spot Lancashire prisoner on the run from police

John Foreman, 32, who has links to Burnley, absconded from HMP Kirkham on Sunday (May 30).

A coordinated search for him is ongoing and detectives are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any immediate sightings to 999.

The 32-year-old is described as 5ft 11ins, of a slight build, with cropped brown hair and blue eyes.

Officers say he also has a scar on his forehead and a seven-inch scar on his stomach.

People are asked to report non-immediate sightings to 101, quoting log 1563 of May 30, 2021.