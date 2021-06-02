Public urged to call 999 if they spot Lancashire prisoner on the run from police
Police are warning the public not to approach a wanted man who has absconded from prison in Lancashire.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 11:36 am
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 11:39 am
John Foreman, 32, who has links to Burnley, absconded from HMP Kirkham on Sunday (May 30).
A coordinated search for him is ongoing and detectives are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any immediate sightings to 999.
The 32-year-old is described as 5ft 11ins, of a slight build, with cropped brown hair and blue eyes.
Officers say he also has a scar on his forehead and a seven-inch scar on his stomach.
People are asked to report non-immediate sightings to 101, quoting log 1563 of May 30, 2021.