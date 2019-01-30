Witness appeal after woman seriously injured in M55 crash

Have your say

Police are appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses after the crash on the M55 left a woman with 'serious injuries'.

The crash happened just after 4pm near to junction three.

Tailbacks on the M55 this evening

The M55 was closed for five hours after the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing ‘cars everywhere’ and that a flash hailstorm had made driving conditions treacherous.

The road remained closed between junction 3 and junction 4, near Wesham until 9pm last night when police said they had finished their investigations at the scene.

A spokesman for the North West Motorway Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following multiple collisions on the M55 which has left a female with serious injuries.

"The initial collision occurred on the eastbound carriageway near to Jct 3 at about 16:05 hrs (Wed 30th Jan)."

AA Roadwatch said there were several vehicles stranded on both the exit slip road and main carriageway, not helped by poor weather.

Meanwhile, nine miles of tailbacks were reported on the M6 between junctions 28 and 27 after a fuel spill.

The road closed at 9pm for emergency resurfacing works but for the majority of last night’s rush hour, the carriageway was down to a single lane, causing hours of delays and snarl-ups on the surrounding by-ways as people scrambled to get home.

The road was due to reopen at around 5am this morning.