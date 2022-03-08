Witness appeal after man hospitalised with ‘serious back, chest and leg injuries’ in Weeton crash

Police were called to a crash involving a BMW Z3 and a DAF Box Truck in Mythop Road at around 10.15am on Monday (March 7).

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 30s from Thornton-Cleveleys, suffered multiple serious injuries to his back, chest and legs.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 40s, from Ashton-under-Lyne, suffered minor neck injuries.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are appealing for information and are keen to trace anyone who was in the area around the time who may be able to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact the police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0367 of March 7.

Two fire engines from South Shore and Wesham, supported by multiple Urban Search and Rescue vehicles from Chorley, attended the scene.

A man was hospitalised with “serious injuries” after two vehicles collided in Mythop Road, Weeton. (Credit: Google)

