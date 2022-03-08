Two men wanted after ‘£2k worth of cigarettes’ stolen during burglary at Blackpool shop

Two men are wanted by police after £2,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen from a store in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 2:49 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 2:50 pm

Two men entered the store in Preston Old Road between midday and 12.30pm on Monday, January 28.

One of the men entered the storeroom before stealing a quantity of cigarettes valued at £2,000.

Detectives on Tuesday (March 8) released images of two men they wanted to identify following a review of CCTV footage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Do you recognise these men? Police want to identify them following a burglary at a shop in Blackpool. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 1226 of January 28.

Read More

Read More
60 people arrested for drink or drug-driving as police ‘crackdown on those who u...

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.