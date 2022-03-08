Two men wanted after ‘£2k worth of cigarettes’ stolen during burglary at Blackpool shop
Two men are wanted by police after £2,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen from a store in Blackpool.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 2:49 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 2:50 pm
Two men entered the store in Preston Old Road between midday and 12.30pm on Monday, January 28.
One of the men entered the storeroom before stealing a quantity of cigarettes valued at £2,000.
Detectives on Tuesday (March 8) released images of two men they wanted to identify following a review of CCTV footage.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 1226 of January 28.
