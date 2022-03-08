Two men wanted after ‘£2k worth of cigarettes’ stolen during burglary at Blackpool shop

Two men entered the store in Preston Old Road between midday and 12.30pm on Monday, January 28.

One of the men entered the storeroom before stealing a quantity of cigarettes valued at £2,000.

Detectives on Tuesday (March 8) released images of two men they wanted to identify following a review of CCTV footage.

Do you recognise these men? Police want to identify them following a burglary at a shop in Blackpool. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 1226 of January 28.