The white Ford Transit van collided with a tram in Lord Street at approximately 9.45am on Wednesday (November 30).

All tram services terminated at Fisherman’s Walk following the incident as the area was cleared.

Pictures from the scene – which occurred near St Peter’s Church – show the van’s wing mirror was damaged in the crash.

At 10.50am, Blackpool Transport confirmed all services were running to Fleetwood Ferry as normal.

“Please note there may be some delays,” a spokesman said.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

A van was involved in a collision with a tram in Lord Street, Fleetwood (Credit: Martin Gardner)