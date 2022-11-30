Blackpool DJ charged with running Charles Street brothel
A former Blackpool DJ has been charged with running a seaside brothel.
Retired soul music DJ Brian Wakelin, 67, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates this morning (Wednesday, November 30).
The father-of-four is alleged to have run a sex-for-sale service on Charles Street in the resort between May and September this year.
The pensioner has been charged with ‘acting in the management of a brothel to which people went to for practices involving prostitution.’
Wakelin, who gave his address as Charles Street, elected to stand trial.