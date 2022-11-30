News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool DJ charged with running Charles Street brothel

A former Blackpool DJ has been charged with running a seaside brothel.

By Matthew Calderbank
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 11:33am

Retired soul music DJ Brian Wakelin, 67, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates this morning (Wednesday, November 30).

The father-of-four is alleged to have run a sex-for-sale service on Charles Street in the resort between May and September this year.

The pensioner has been charged with ‘acting in the management of a brothel to which people went to for practices involving prostitution.’

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Wakelin, who gave his address as Charles Street, elected to stand trial.

He was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court at a date to be fixed.