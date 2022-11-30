Retired soul music DJ Brian Wakelin, 67, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates this morning (Wednesday, November 30).

The father-of-four is alleged to have run a sex-for-sale service on Charles Street in the resort between May and September this year.

The pensioner has been charged with ‘acting in the management of a brothel to which people went to for practices involving prostitution.’

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Wakelin, who gave his address as Charles Street, elected to stand trial.

