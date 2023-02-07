Two killed in Prom crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian
Two people have died after a tragic crash in Blackpool last night (Monday, February 6).
A motorcyclist and a pedestrian were killed in a crash in Queen’s Promenade, at the junction with Norfolk Avenue in Bispham, shortly after 5.30pm.
The pedestrian, a man in his 40s from Blackpool, died at the scene and the motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s from Thornton Cleveleys, died from his injuries shortly after arriving at hospital.
A police spokesman said: “Two people have died following a collision in Blackpool.
“We were called at shortly before 5.30pm yesterday following reports of a collision between an Aprilia Tuono motorcycle and a pedestrian on the A584 Queen’s Promenade at the junction with Norfolk Avenue.
“The pedestrian, a man in his 40s from Blackpool, sadly died at the scene.
"The motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s from Thornton Cleveleys, sadly died from his injuries shortly after arrival at hospital.
“Our thoughts are with their loved ones.”