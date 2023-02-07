A motorcyclist and a pedestrian were killed in a crash in Queen’s Promenade, at the junction with Norfolk Avenue in Bispham, shortly after 5.30pm.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s from Blackpool, died at the scene and the motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s from Thornton Cleveleys, died from his injuries shortly after arriving at hospital.

A police spokesman said: “Two people have died following a collision in Blackpool.

“We were called at shortly before 5.30pm yesterday following reports of a collision between an Aprilia Tuono motorcycle and a pedestrian on the A584 Queen’s Promenade at the junction with Norfolk Avenue.

“The pedestrian, a man in his 40s from Blackpool, sadly died at the scene.

"The motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s from Thornton Cleveleys, sadly died from his injuries shortly after arrival at hospital.

“Our thoughts are with their loved ones.”