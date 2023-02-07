News you can trust since 1873
Two killed in Prom crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian

Two people have died after a tragic crash in Blackpool last night (Monday, February 6).

By Matthew Calderbank
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 11:36am

A motorcyclist and a pedestrian were killed in a crash in Queen’s Promenade, at the junction with Norfolk Avenue in Bispham, shortly after 5.30pm.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s from Blackpool, died at the scene and the motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s from Thornton Cleveleys, died from his injuries shortly after arriving at hospital.

Two people have died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian in Queen’s Promenade, Blackpool at 5.30pm on Monday (February 6)
A police spokesman said: “Two people have died following a collision in Blackpool.

“We were called at shortly before 5.30pm yesterday following reports of a collision between an Aprilia Tuono motorcycle and a pedestrian on the A584 Queen’s Promenade at the junction with Norfolk Avenue.

“The pedestrian, a man in his 40s from Blackpool, sadly died at the scene.

"The motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s from Thornton Cleveleys, sadly died from his injuries shortly after arrival at hospital.

“Our thoughts are with their loved ones.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log 0973 of February 6.

