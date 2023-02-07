Nicola Bulley search: Live updates as search for missing Lancashire mum enters 12th day
An underwater search for missing mum Nicola Bulley is continuing today following a fresh appeal by her partner, who said her two daughters “desperately” miss her and “need her back”.
Today’s search efforts on the River Wyre will concentrate upstream in the non-tidal section of the river, past the bench where Nicola’s phone was found 12 days ago on the morning of Friday, January 27.
Peter Faulding of Specialist Group International, a specialist underwater search team assisting Lancashire Police, added that there is not enough of a current in the River Wyre for Nicola to have been moved downstream on the day she went missing.
"This is the most baffling case I have ever worked on,” the underwater forensic expert told broadcasters this morning. He added that he believes Nicola’s phone could have been left on the bench as a decoy from a third-party.
He told Good Morning Britain: “I personally think, if I rule out this stretch of river today, I don't think she’s here. I think there’s probably a third party involved.”
We will bring you the latest updates in our live blog below...
Key Events
- Day 12: Nicola has now been missing for 12 days after disappearing on Friday, January 27
- Specialist underwater search team continue sonar search of River Wyre
- Search expert says he believes mobile phone found on bench near river could have been left as a “decoy”
- “If we don’t find her today, I personally think there’s a third party involved,” says independent search leader
Peter Faulding, of Specialist Group International (SGI), shared his “gut instinct” on BBC Breakfast and said that if the mum-of-two is not found today (February 7) during further searches of the River Wyre then it may point to “third-party involvement”.