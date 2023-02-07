Today’s search efforts on the River Wyre will concentrate upstream in the non-tidal section of the river, past the bench where Nicola’s phone was found 12 days ago on the morning of Friday, January 27.

Peter Faulding of Specialist Group International, a specialist underwater search team assisting Lancashire Police, added that there is not enough of a current in the River Wyre for Nicola to have been moved downstream on the day she went missing.

"This is the most baffling case I have ever worked on,” the underwater forensic expert told broadcasters this morning. He added that he believes Nicola’s phone could have been left on the bench as a decoy from a third-party.

Underwater search experts continue their search for missing mum Nicola Bulley

He told Good Morning Britain: “I personally think, if I rule out this stretch of river today, I don't think she’s here. I think there’s probably a third party involved.”

