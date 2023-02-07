News you can trust since 1873
Nicola Bulley search: Live updates as search for missing Lancashire mum enters 12th day

An underwater search for missing mum Nicola Bulley is continuing today following a fresh appeal by her partner, who said her two daughters “desperately” miss her and “need her back”.

By Matthew Calderbank
46 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 11:04am

Today’s search efforts on the River Wyre will concentrate upstream in the non-tidal section of the river, past the bench where Nicola’s phone was found 12 days ago on the morning of Friday, January 27.

Peter Faulding of Specialist Group International, a specialist underwater search team assisting Lancashire Police, added that there is not enough of a current in the River Wyre for Nicola to have been moved downstream on the day she went missing.

"This is the most baffling case I have ever worked on,” the underwater forensic expert told broadcasters this morning. He added that he believes Nicola’s phone could have been left on the bench as a decoy from a third-party.

Underwater search experts continue their search for missing mum Nicola Bulley
He told Good Morning Britain: “I personally think, if I rule out this stretch of river today, I don't think she’s here. I think there’s probably a third party involved.”

We will bring you the latest updates in our live blog below...

Nicola Bulley search live: The latest updates from police, search teams and family in search for missing mum

  • Day 12: Nicola has now been missing for 12 days after disappearing on Friday, January 27
  • Specialist underwater search team continue sonar search of River Wyre
  • Search expert says he believes mobile phone found on bench near river could have been left as a “decoy”
  • “If we don’t find her today, I personally think there’s a third party involved,” says independent search leader
Timeline of the key moments in the disappearance of Nicola Bulley’s

Peter Faulding, of Specialist Group International (SGI), shared his “gut instinct” on BBC Breakfast and said that if the mum-of-two is not found today (February 7) during further searches of the River Wyre then it may point to “third-party involvement”.

