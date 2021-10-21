Trams held in Blackpool after car crash in Gynn Square
A car crashed through railings and onto the tram tracks at Gynn Square, causing disruption to services this morning (Thursday, October 21).
Blackpool Transport said its trams were unable to pass whilst the tramway was blocked after the crash at around 5.40am.
Bus replacements were being arranged but the scene in Gynn Square has now been cleared and reopened by police.
The tram service has now resumed, but Blackpool Transport said there will be delays whilst "services get back up and running normally".
Blackpool Transport tweeted: "There is currently a car crashed into the railings at Gynn Square and trams cannot pass the area.
"At the moment the tram service is being held until further instruction from the police we are arranging a bus replacement but it will take some time to arrange."
Lancashire Police have been approached for details on the crash.
Other tram services cancelled
Due to an ongoing shortage in crews, Blackpool Transport added that its tram service will not be able to operate the following trips today:
14:45 Starr Gate to Fleetwood Ferry
15:48 Fleetwood Ferry to Starr Gate
18:23 Starr Gate to Little Bispham
19:04 Little Bispham to Starr Gate
19:45 Starr Gate to Fleetwood
20:48 Fleetwood to Starr Gate
A spokesman said: "We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding during difficult times."