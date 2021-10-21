Has anyone in Blackpool seen Monkey?

Has anyone seen Monkey?

They are so keen to get the cuddly monkey back they are even offering a £50 reward.

Monkey, as he is simply called, has accompanied by the Davies family, from Fife in Scotland, all over the world.

They have taken it to Canada, the United States and Greece over the years, and across Britain.

But after they had been staying in a privately-let house off Talbot Road last week, they returned home on Sunday (October 14) and realised they'd left Monkey behind.

Laura Davies, 36, who was with her husband and two children, says Monkey was her 11 year old son Aidyn's favourite toy when he was younger and it has been with them on holidays ever since.

Monkey is described as being a 'pillow toy' and is around 10 inches tall, dark brown and cream in colour.

Laura said: " We checked out on the Sunday morning, did the usual check, check and double check.

"Got home to Scotland after tea time and not till later that night we realised we'd left something….we'd left behind my son's Monkey.

"This monkey is part of the family!

"It’s been everywhere with us over the years. So, as it was late we sent a text to the property owner, no reply that night.

"I tried to call nearer lunch time the following day, no answer. She then text back a message informing us the cleaners have ‘threw him away’!

"Of course I called as I wanted them to try retrieve him from the bins but she then informed us the bin men had been and emptied bins first thing Monday morning!

"To them the monkey isn’t important but it’s so special and sentimental to my son.

"I can’t understand why they wouldn’t of tried to return him, you could tell it was a well loved toy/child’s comforter!

"We have messaged back and forth and now all we know is he got taken away in the rubbish by a private refuge collection company.

"We were hoping that tip companies might read our story and be able to keep an eye out while sorting through the landfill.

"As silly as it sounds we are offering a £50 reward to the person who finds him!"