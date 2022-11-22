News you can trust since 1873
Teenage boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Fleetwood

A teenager was taken to hospital after he was knocked down in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 4:27pm

Emergency services were called after a teenage boy was struck by a car in Beach Road at around 7.30pm on Monday (November 21).

North West Ambulance service confirmed the boy was taken to hospital for treatment.

Lancashire Police said it was a “minor injury” collision and they “wouldn’t give any more details”.

A teenager was taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in Beach Road, Fleetwood (Credit: Google)

The incident followed another collision involving a pedestrian earlier in the day.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Poulton Road after a man was struck by a car at around 5.45pm.

The casualty, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries to his head, back and hand.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but police said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening “at this stage”.

The crash happened close to Busy Bees pre-school

The road was closed for around two hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

