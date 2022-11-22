Police and ambulance crews were called to Poulton Road where the man was struck by a car at around 5.45pm.

The casualty, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries to his head, back and hand.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but police say his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening ‘at this stage’.

The crash happened close to Busy Bees pre-school where the road was closed for around two hours whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Poulton Road, Fleetwood at around 5.45pm yesterday to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.