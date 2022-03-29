Suspected drink driver remains under investigation after Poulton crash which killed passenger in her 30s

The 38-year-old was taken into custody after the crash in Blackpool Road at around 10.15 pm on Wednesday (March 23), which tragically claimed the life of his passenger – a Poulton woman in her 30s.

She suffered multiple serious injuries when the Vauxhall Vivaro veered off the road and struck a stone post and sadly died at the scene.

The driver, who was not injured, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol.

He has since been released whilst police appeal continue to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.

The road was closed for seven hours to allow investigation work to be carried out.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are now working to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our investigation to contact police as soon as possible.”

If you have footage of the crash, you can upload it to the Lancashire Police website here.