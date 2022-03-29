In a survey on the top 30 most complained about toilets across the nation over a 12 month period, the cities of Bristol, Swansea, Derby, Cardiff and Plymouth featured highly in the dirty dossier.

But it was Blackpool’s Central Drive Car Park toilets that came in at number one, with 39 complaints being registered regarding the cleanliness of the amenities during 2021.

The number of complaints about those toilets more than doubled those made about the conveniences which were second on the list – 19 comments about those in Bristol’s Canford Park.

The Central Drive Car Park toilets named as the most complained about in a survey

As a seaside resort, Blackpool attracts a huge number of tourists throughout the year and the Central Drive facilities are just a stone's throw from the beach.

The study was carried out by AQVA Bathrooms, who submitted a FOI to more than 100 councils to reveal which public toilets across the UK had the most complaints over how how dirty they were.

An AQVA comment for the report stated: “While it's essential to keep our toilets clean at home, we also expect the toilets where we spend a penny out in public to be kept clean too - unfortunately that’s not always the case.”

Blackpool continues to be a much-loved resort and the recent Conservative conference put the town back on national news bulletins, with praise for the new conference centre facilities at the Winter Gardens.