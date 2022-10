Blackpool Transport said it was facing challenges due to a shortage of staff on Saturday (October 29), causing a number of bus services to be cancelled.

The cancellations affected services 2C, 3, 4, 9,14 and 18.

The announcement came after a week of cancellations and disruption due to ongoing staff shortages.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused due to disruption today and throughout this past week,” a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.

“Looking ahead to the coming week, we are happy to report that as it stands we have no scheduled cancellations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Transport cancelled a number of bus services on Saturday due to "ongoing staff shortages"

Service 2C (Knott End to Blackpool)

- 2.50pm: Blackpool to Knott End- 4.05pm: Knott End to Blackpool

Service 3 and 4 (Mereside Tesco to Cleveleys Park)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service 3:

- 4.44pm: Blackpool to Mereside- 5.30pm: Mereside to Cleveleys Park- 6.47pm: Cleveleys Park to Mereside

Service 4:

- 1pm: Blackpool to Mereside- 1.37pm: Mereside to Cleveleys- 2.56pm: Cleveleys to Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service 9 (Cleveleys to Blackpool)

- 10.20am: Cleveleys to Blackpool- 10.20am: Blackpool to Cleveleys- 11.20am: Cleveleys to Blackpool

Service 14 (Fleetwood to Blackpool)

- 9.00am: Fleetwood to Blackpool- 10.00am: Blackpool to Fleetwood- 11.00am: Fleetwood to Blackpool- 12.00pm: Blackpool to Fleetwood- 1pm: Fleetwood to Blackpool- 2pm: Blackpool to Fleetwood- 3pm: Fleetwood to Blackpool- 4pm: Blackpool to Fleetwood- 5.15pm: Fleetwood to Blackpool- 6.15pm: Blackpool to Fleetwood- 7.15pm: Fleetwood to Blackpool- 8.15pm: Blackpool to Fleetwood- 9.15pm: Fleetwood to Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service 18 (Blackpool town centre to Mereside Tesco)