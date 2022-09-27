The maximum speed on Rosslyn Avenue - and the adjoining Rosslyn Crescent, Rosslyn Crescent East and Woodland Crescent - will be cut from 30mph to 20mph.

Members of Lancashire County Council’s cabinet gave the green light to the change at a recent meeting.

Existing signage warning drivers to slow down on Rosslyn Avenue (image: Google)

It follows the emergence of a new estate at the far end of the Rosslyn Avenue cul-de-sac, where almost 40 new homes have been built on a newly-created road called Willows Close. That route will itself be subject to the new 20mph limit.

The slowdown was stipulated in the planning conditions for the development, with funding for its establishment - including the necessary signage - being provided by the housebuilder.

The cabinet member for highways and transport, Charlie Edwards, said that the reduction would bring “a major improvement to road safety in the area”.

Papers presented to the meeting noted that the reduced limit would particularly benefit pedestrians and cyclists, including children travelling to and from a nursery school in the vicinity.

The new housing at the top of Rosslyn Avenue which has prompted the speed limit change (image: Google)

“[The reduction] is recommended after considering highway safety, current guidance and recommendations, and the needs of other road users and residents,” the document stated.

Historical concerns about the speed of traffic on Rosslyn Avenue are reflected in fading, bespoke signs on the side road, bearing the message “Slow - Children Playing”.

The speed change was advertised last November and led to two objections relating to other highway issues in the area, one of which was the claimed poor visibility where Rosslyn Avenue meets Pilling Road.

County Hall officials agreed with what they described as “valid concerns” and so have opted to introduce 'no waiting at any time' restrictions at that junction. Those measures have also been advertised, with no objections received, meaning that they can be put in place at the same time as the new 20mph zone.