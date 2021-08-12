Two roads in Over Wyre so similar in name that delivery drivers keep going to wrong address

Willow Close in Knott End is often confused with the newer road Willows Close in Preesall - practically a five minute walk away

Then delivery men called trying to unload furniture, carpet sellers arrived trying to bring new floor coverings, and Amazon drivers arrived looking bemused.

However, the householders on Willow Close eventually realised why it was happening.

Unexpectedly, a new housing development barely more than a five minute walk away had yielded a new street – and it was called Willows Close.

Ian Nicholls, of Willows Close, said the situation was "crazy"

The fact the new road is technically in Preesall has done nothing to quell the confusion.

Given that there is also a sheltered housing scheme called The Willows nearby, as well as Willows Park Caravan Site on nearby Sandy Lane, there is a wide scope for confusion.

Helen Glynn, 67, who has lived on Willow Close, Knott End, since 2005, said: “It started a few months ago when United Utilities sent us a water bill.

“It didn’t have our name on it and the postcode was wrong so I knew it wasn’t for us, but it still came,

Many are uncertain where Knott End finishes and Preesall begins

“United Utilities apologised and that was that.

“But then three companies called here trying to deliver carpets and then one man came trying to deliver a bed.

“I’ve also had any number of takeaway food deliveries.

“We’ve had umpteen situations where things were being delivered to the wrong place.”

Helen eventually realised what was happening when an acquaintance mentioned that a new housing development was being built around the corner, at the bottom of Rosslyn Lane, and she found out there was a road called Willows Close.

Helen said: “We’ve actually become friends with the lady who lives at the corresponding house on Willows Close because we’ve swapped mail so many times.”

But although Helen can see the funny side, she adds that the situation could have serious consequences.

She said: “We received a serious legal letter for the lady on Willows Close and if we had not got to know her, she may never have received it.

“Some people say that the different postcode will surely stop these things from happening but when the lady on Willows Close put her own postcode into her Sat Nav, it took her to our house.

“That’s why all these delivery men are still arrived here.

“I feel sorry for them, they’re just trying to do their jobs.

“Even one of the local postman delivered a letter here for the wrong address. If he’s confused, what chance do the rest of them have?”

Coun Phil Orme, a member of Preesall Town Council and a Wyre member for Preesall, said the consequences could be even more serious.

He said: “If the emergency service go to the wrong address, we could have a real problem.

“I think this situation has arisen because the decision to choose street names is usually left to the developer and they may not be fully aware of the bigger picture locally.

“If parish councils or similar organisations were consulted, we may not have this kind of thing arising in the first place.

“I tried to raise this issue at Wyre Council when I heard about it but I was told that because they would have different post codes, there would not be an issue,

“Clearly that isn’t the case.

“These two streets are practically a five minute walk from each other.

“The fact that one is in Knott End and the other is in Preesall is no help either, because not everyone around here knows where Knott End ends and Preesall begins.”

Over at Willows Close, the new development in Preesall, resident Ian Nicholls, 45, said there had already been a number of issues since they moved into their newly-built house in April.

He said: “I’ve had deliveries here that should have gone to Willow Close and vice versa.

“I know several people around here have had the same thing.

“It’s crazy to think you could have two similar names so close to each other, there were bound to be issues.

“I’m not sure what they can do about it now.”

The new houses on Willows Close were built by MCI Developments on behalf of the Jigsaw Homes Group.