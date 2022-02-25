'They are far too extreme': New speed bumps installed along Blackpool Promenade spark mixed response from residents

The speed bumps were installed along Princes Way in Anchorsholme after Blackpool Council were inundated with complaints about dangerous driving.

It was reported motorists were reaching speeds of up to 110mph along the 30mph carriageway while racing each other between Anchorsholme Park and the beach.

In November 2021, ward councillors warned action had to be taken "before someone was seriously hurt".

Speed bumps installed along Princes Way have sparked a strong response from residents.

Ten speed humps were subsequently planned between Anchorsholme Lane West and Queens Promenade, and one speed hump on Anchorsholme Lane West itself.

Anchorsholme ward councillor Paul Galley said: "This was never something we wanted to do, but due to the reckless and dangerous driving by a significant number of individuals ... we have had no choice."

"We have pushed and pushed to get speed cameras for the site from the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership as well as passing on registration plates of offending drivers to the police, but sadly the problem has continued.

"So in the interests of public safety, not just for the Promenade but the surrounding roads, we have gone down this route."

But after they were installed earlier this week, the speed bumps sparked a mixed response from residents on social media.

Some were happy that action was being taken to slow down racing drivers and hoped it would prevent them from using the area as a racetrack.

One person said: "Good. It will stop the speed racers thinking they own the roads."

Another added: "Great news. Will stop the inadequate boy racers."

But others believed they were too steep, making them hard to traverse even at very slow speeds.

One person wrote: "[The] speed bumps are too high for motorbikes.

"Bottomed out over them today.

"Will be in touch with the council regarding the damage caused."

Others believed they were an "old-fashioned idea" and would "increase emissions in the area".

"Drivers brake before the bumps, then press the accelerator to speed up after them," they wrote.

"This hugely increases emissions in the area from brake dust and the extra fuel burnt when driving away.

"Add to that wear to suspension and discomfort (potentially including ambulance passengers), they're generally a bad (old fashioned) idea."

One resident agreed, saying vibrations caused by the height of the bumps set off pains in their postoperative scars.

They added: "I regularly take my elderly mother along the prom to sit and watch the sea with a brew, but won't be doing it now as she's far too frail for these bumps.

"They may be within legal minutes, but I agree with others; they are far too extreme."

Last year, Anchorsholme councillor Tony Williams said a survey carried out by council highways officers recorded speeds of more than 100mph, with many more doing between 60 and 80mph.

He said: "We have had a lot of complaints about kids in souped up cars having time trials along the Promenade.

"It’s a lovely coastal route for a drive, and we don’t want to have to put speed humps down, but the only way we can deter this is with some traffic calming measures."

Blackpool Council's highways team has been approached for comment about these latest concerns.