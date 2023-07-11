News you can trust since 1873
Six week road closure needed for new Fleetwood housing site off Broadway

A busy road will remain closed for a month and a half while works take place on Fleetwood’s biggest housing project in years.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:15 BST

Part of Broadway closed on Monday (July 10) to allow work to continue on a new housing site off Broadway and will remain closed until Friday, August 18.

The road was closed for works earlier this year and is now closed again for six weeks to resolve drainage problems on the site next to St Wulstan’s & St Edmund’s playing fields.

A full road closure will be in place between the roundabout at Poulton Road and Lonsdale Avenue, while the footpath next to the site on Broadway will also be closed.

More than 40 new homes are being built on land off Broadway in Fleetwood
More than 40 new homes are being built on land off Broadway in Fleetwood
Piling work is also due to take place on site from next Monday (July 17) and is expected to last for three or four days.

Casey, the construction firm carrying out the works, said a mini rig will be used for piling and monitoring will be in place to check its vibrations and minimise disturbance to residents.

“We are doing our utmost to minimise any disruption,” said site manager Ricky Cooper in a letter posted to those living in the area.

"If you have any concerns, please feel free to call to our site office where we will be happy to assist you with any questions you may have.”

The new housing estate under construction off Broadway in Fleetwood, next to the playing fields of St Wulstan's & St Edmund's RC Primary School. (Photo by Chris Bourner)
The new housing estate under construction off Broadway in Fleetwood, next to the playing fields of St Wulstan’s & St Edmund’s RC Primary School. (Photo by Chris Bourner)

How many homes are they building?

Construction is well under way on one of Fleetwood’s biggest housing projects in decades after the developers won a planning appeal last year.

Jigsaw Homes, previously known as the Adactus Housing Association, is building 44 affordable rented homes on land off Broadway, adjoining the playing fields of St Wulstan’s & St Edmund’s RC Primary School.

The developers say the new estate will be an asset to the town because it offers much-needed low rent homes.

Part of Broadway will be closed in both directions between the roundabout at Poulton Road and Lonsdale Avenue until Friday, August 18. (Picture by Google)
Part of Broadway will be closed in both directions between the roundabout at Poulton Road and Lonsdale Avenue until Friday, August 18. (Picture by Google)
But the application proved controversial and was rejected by Wyre’s planning committee in October 2021, despite it being recommended by the planning officer.

Fears were also raised that proposals to raise the land further would lead to drainage or flooding problems for nearby homes.

You can read our full report on the plans for the Broadway site here.

Residents have been informed of the Broadway closure from Monday, July 10 to Friday, August 18
Residents have been informed of the Broadway closure from Monday, July 10 to Friday, August 18
