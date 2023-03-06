Jigsaw Homes, previously known as the Adactus Housing Association, is building 44 affordable rented homes on land off Broadway, adjoining the playing fields of St Wulstan’s And St Edmund’s RC Primary School.

The developers say the new estate will be an asset to the town because it offers much-needed low rent homes.

However the application proved controversial and was rejected by Wyre’s planning committee in October 2021, despite it being recommended by the planning officer.

More than 40 new homes are being built on land off Broadway in Fleetwood

Councillors expressed concern that the number of houses proposed was almost double the minimum recommended number of 25 for the site and would be relatively cramped.

There were concerns about a lack of provision for green infrastructure on the actual site, with the applicant instead making funding provision for new amenities in the Memorial Park – almost half a mile away.

Fears were also raised that proposals to raise the land further would lead to drainage or flooding problems for nearby homes.

Construction under way as 40 new homes are being built on land off Broadway in Fleetwood

And various concerns were also raised about the impact the proposal would have on the living conditions of existing occupiers of dwellings that surround the site.

However, the developer took the case to appeal before the Planning Inspectorate.

Residents organised a petition with 500 signatures and more than 200 letters of opposition and sent these to the Inspectorate.

However, in June last year, the appeal was allowed.

The new development, on land off Broadway in Fleetwood, is one of the biggest housing project in the town in years

With construction now under way, some residents has raised concerns about noise levels.

However, anticipating such issues, the inspector added in her report: “Any noise and disruption from the construction phase would be temporary.

“The hours of operation and other aspects of the construction phase can be controlled by a condition, and I am not persuaded that such details need to be subject to consultation with residents.

“Whilst noise and light levels would be increased by some degree by the proposal, I consider the noise levels would continue to be well within the levels normally considered acceptable in an urban area.”

The homes, built by Casey Construction, will be available on a ‘rent to buy’ basis. Once let, they will be managed by Jigsaw Homes which has 35,000 homes across the North West and East Midlands.

While part of the playing field was bought by Jigsaw, the rest will remain and belongs to Lancashire County Council

Jigsaw is allocating £90,000 towards improving the nearby Memorial Park and £12,000 towards the extension and reconfiguration of Westview Health Village, as well as undertaking some improvement works to the highway on Broadway.

Maria Runaghan, Assistant Director of Development at Jigsaw Homes Group said: “We have a strong track record of delivering much needed affordable homes across Wyre.

