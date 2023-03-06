The new Domino's pizza outlet in Poulton will open this week.

The pizza outlet will open this Wednesday (March 8) at the property on Tithebarn Street.

It will offer a delivery and takeaway service from the premises, although it has not been confirmed if there may be a handful of small tables to also eat in, as in some branches.

A Domino’s spokesman said: “We’re delighted to be opening a new store in Poulton-le-Fylde later this week.

Penny Wills was head chef and owner of Thai By Night in Poulton for 16 years.

“This exciting store launch means we can now deliver to addresses in the Hambleton area, making it even easier for our loyal customers to get their hands on our fresh, piping hot, homemade pizzas.”

There will also be special deals on offer as part of this week’s launch.

Signs have gone up outside the building and fixtures and fittings have been put in place as the opening day looms.

The premises was formerly home to popular restaurant Thai By Night for 16 years until it closed in October last year.

The Thai restaurant was run by owner Penny Wills, 53, who ran it with ex-husband Gavin, 48.

However, she decided to bring the curtain down on her busy schedule as head chef in order to spend time visiting family in her native Thailand.

Mum-of-two Penny, 53 ,who came to live in England in 2000, said after the final night on October 31: “It was very emotional, people told me they didn’t want me to go!

“I’ve not had a proper holiday in 20 years and haven’t seen my family for a long time, so it was the right time to do this.”

The new Domino’s store brings the popular pizza enterprise to Poulton for the first time.

Domino’s has several existing Fylde coast outlets, including Blackpool branches on Devonshire Road, Whitegate Drive, Waterloo Road and Abbey Road in Squires Gate, in addition to branches in Thornton, Ansdell and Fleetwood.

It remains a popular brand nationwide, with 1,202 Domino’s stores currently open in the UK.

To celebrate the opening of the new branch, the company will be giving away personal pizzas to 100 lucky customers, via the Poulton-le-Fylde Facebook page.